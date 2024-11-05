Biden is watching election results from the White House

President Biden is spending the night with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, watching election results come in from the White House.

Pool reporters said at 4 p.m. that the White House had called an early lid on the day, "indicating that President Biden does not intend to participate in public events."

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is spending the night at Howard University in Washington, D.C., her alma mater, while former President Donald Trump plans to hold a watch party at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

