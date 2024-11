Harris won the state of Virginia, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

With 82% of the votes counted, Harris had 51.1% of the vote and Trump had 47.3%. As final votes are counted, these number will likely shift.

Virginia was expected to be a blue state but early returns looked more competitive than previously thought.

Biden won Virginia in 2020 with 54.4% to Trump’s 44.2%.

Trump holds 230 electoral votes to Harris' 205.

