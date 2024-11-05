Officials say to expect delays in Milwaukee's election results

© 2024 WWNO
By Becky Mortensen, WUWM
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:21 PM CST

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs shared shortly before 5 p.m. that an issue was discovered with the tabulator machines at Milwaukee's central count. That’s where the city's absentee ballots are being counted.

MORE: Wisconsin election results

Because of state law, that counting couldn’t start until Election Day — 7 a.m. this morning.

“The tabulator machines have doors that are supposed to be locked and sealed before tabulation. Sadly, that did not occur this morning. Both political parties agree that nothing was wrong with the Tabulation so far. However, in the interest of transparency and so that people can have confidence in the tabulation, the decision was made to re-tabulate the ballots run through so far,” Jacobs shared on X.

She added that about 34,000 ballots will be retabulated and that this is the right thing to do, although it will delay learning the voting results for the city of Milwaukee.

Follow the latest from Milwaukee at WUWM.com.

2024 Elections
Becky Mortensen, WUWM

