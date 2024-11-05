The election will likely come down to these seven states

Just a handful of states are poised to decide the outcome of the election:

Georgia (16 electoral votes): This typically red state went for Biden in 2020.

This typically red state went for Biden in 2020. Nevada (6 electoral votes): The state has a small but diverse population with a potential for big political impact.

The state has a small but diverse population with a potential for big political impact. Wisconsin (10 electoral votes): The state is known for its nail-biters. Trump won in 2016; Biden won it back narrowly in 2020.

The state is known for its nail-biters. Trump won in 2016; Biden won it back narrowly in 2020. Michigan (15 electoral votes): What was once a reliable "blue wall" has swung to the right in recent years, with Trump managing to flip it — very narrowly — in 2016 and Biden winning it back in 2020.

What was once a reliable "blue wall" has swung to the right in recent years, with Trump managing to flip it — very narrowly — in 2016 and Biden winning it back in 2020. Arizona (11 electoral votes): The state is home to an increasingly diverse and rapidly growing population. It has voted Republican in all but two presidential elections since 1948 — Bill Clinton in 1996 and Biden in 2020.

The state is home to an increasingly diverse and rapidly growing population. It has voted Republican in all but two presidential elections since 1948 — Bill Clinton in 1996 and Biden in 2020. Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes): It has the most electoral votes of any swing state, making it especially key to a candidate's success.

It has the most electoral votes of any swing state, making it especially key to a candidate's success. North Carolina (16 electoral votes): Since 2008, the state has been decided, on average, by less than 2 points.

Teams of NPR journalists have spent time talking to voters in each of these states throughout the year. Here's what they've found.

Copyright 2024 NPR