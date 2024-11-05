© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

The first results are in: Dixville Notch comes up tied

By Juliana Kim
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:58 AM CST
Town officials count the ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, in Dixville Notch, N.H.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Town officials count the ballots on Election Day, Tuesday, in Dixville Notch, N.H.

The entire event lasted about 12 minutes. Just after midnight on Tuesday, in the small resort town of Dixville Notch, N.H., six registered voters entered a booth and cast their ballots, one by one. The ballots were immediately counted by officials out loud.

The results? Three votes for Kamala Harris and three for Donald Trump. A voting official recorded the final count with a marker on a poster board labeled “First in the Nation.”

While it may be the first tally of the election, Dixville Notch has not always been an accurate predictor of the eventual winner or even New Hampshire's choice. In 2020, all five votes cast in Dixville Notch went to Joe Biden. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump 4-2.

To stay updated on New Hamshire and results throughout the country, visit NPR’s election results page, which will have ongoing coverage throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 ElectionsLouisiana News
Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info