The first results are in: Dixville Notch comes up tied

The entire event lasted about 12 minutes. Just after midnight on Tuesday, in the small resort town of Dixville Notch, N.H., six registered voters entered a booth and cast their ballots, one by one. The ballots were immediately counted by officials out loud.

The results? Three votes for Kamala Harris and three for Donald Trump. A voting official recorded the final count with a marker on a poster board labeled “First in the Nation.”

While it may be the first tally of the election, Dixville Notch has not always been an accurate predictor of the eventual winner or even New Hampshire's choice. In 2020, all five votes cast in Dixville Notch went to Joe Biden. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump 4-2.

To stay updated on New Hamshire and results throughout the country, visit NPR’s election results page, which will have ongoing coverage throughout the day.

Copyright 2024 NPR