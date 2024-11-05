© 2024 WWNO
Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

Today is Election Day. Here's what that means

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 5, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as a video featuring Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris plays during a campaign event on Oct. 18 in Detroit.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Welcome to Election Day, and to NPR's live blog.

Journalists in D.C. and across the country will bring you updates and analysis about all things election as the day unfolds, so bookmark this tab for later and check back anytime. We'll be here all night.

There's a lot on the line. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris are vying for the White House in a tight matchup likely come down to just a handful of key states. Control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance. And issues like immigration, abortion and the economy are driving voters to the polls early in droves.

Harris narrowly leads Trump among likely voters, fueled by white, college-educated voters, Black voters and Latinos, according to an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released on Monday. But she continues to lag with younger voters compared to how Democrats have historically performed with the group.

As NPR's Domenico Montanaro reports:

Harris has a 51% to 47% lead among likely voters, up 2 points from a month ago, but within the survey’s margin of error.

Among registered voters, it’s a dead heat — 49% to 49%. That means these final hours of voter mobilization are critical and likely to be intense.

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
