Trump HQ feeling good about state of the race

By Ilana Dutton
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:40 PM CST

The crowd at former President Donald Trump’s election watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., is “feeling pretty good,” NPR's Franco Ordonez reports. As more states have been called for Trump, people are cheering, with the music picking up, he reports.

For the campaign, all eyes are on the swing states, with extra focus on North Carolina. While there counting left to be done, the AP called North Carolina for Trump, a win for the campaign with spent significant time in the Tar Heel State in the lead-up to Election Day.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Ilana Dutton

