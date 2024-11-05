© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

Turning Point Action rents party buses to get Arizona voters to polls

By Caitlin Thompson
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:17 PM CST

All aboard the party bus to the polls. Turning Point Action, the conservative political group founded by Charlie Kirk, rented buses to take voters standing in long lines in Maricopa County, Ariz., to polls with a shorter wait.

Dubbed the “Trump Train,” the fleet included the Wild West Party Bus and a pink bus featuring poles and a neon sign that reads “What happens in Scottsdale, stays in Scottsdale.”

Turning Point Action, which is focused on mobilizing young conservative voters, has become an organizing force for the Trump campaign in Arizona.

“We are going to make November too big to rig and we are going to overwhelm the ballot boxes,” said Kirk at an event put on by the group in June at a Phoenix megachurch.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Elections
Caitlin Thompson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info