The presidential calendar doesn't end on Election Day. Keep these key dates in mind
President-elect Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election — culminating with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — put a spotlight on what are essentially ministerial steps between Election Day and Inauguration Day.
Here are key dates ahead:
- The next few weeks: State election officials confirm results
- Dec. 11: The appointing of electors
- Dec. 17: The meeting of electors
- Dec. 25: The arrival of the electoral votes
- Jan. 3: The swearing-in of the new Congress
- Jan. 6: The counting of electoral votes in Congress
- Jan. 20: Inauguration Day
