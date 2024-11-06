© 2024 WWNO
Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

Trump lavishes praise on 'super genius' Elon Musk

By Alana Wise
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:50 AM CST

Former President Donald Trump praised Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk during remarks to his supporters in Florida. AP has not yet called the race, but Trump appears to be the likely victor.

“A star is born: Elon,” Trump said of the controversial tech billionaire who has fashioned himself as one of Trump’s biggest allies in the 2024 White House race.

In remarks that follow Trump’s typical meandering style, he first declared himself victorious in the race against Vice President Harris and vowed to make good on his campaign promises.

“Every single day I will be fighting for you and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America,” he said.

After briefly giving the stage to his running mate JD Vance, Trump eventually turned his sights to lay flattering praise on Musk and his rocket program, SpaceX.

“Only Elon can do this,” Trump said of watching a recent SpaceX launch.

“That’s why I love you, Elon,” he said, calling Musk a “super genius.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.

