Ukraine will see a seismic change in relations with the U.S.

KYIV – Ukraine is facing a seismic change in its relationship with its biggest and most crucial single ally, the U.S. after Donald Trump’s resounding election win.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he congratulated Trump early in the day. Writing on social media, Zelenskyy explained that he and Trump had a “great” meeting in September and that he appreciated what he calls Trump’s “peace through strength” approach in global affairs.

“We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations,” he wrote.

However, many Ukrainians do not trust Trump, who has said he wants to cut aid to Ukraine and expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is behind the invasion of Ukraine.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has said Ukraine should give up land already occupied by Russia as well as its NATO bid in exchange for peace.

Oksana Tsupii, a 53-year-old trader, says such a move would be an incredibly painful and enervating moment for Ukrainians, who have already sacrificed so much.

“It’s difficult to look at the graves of our boys who have been killed, to think of all our cities Russia wiped off the face of the Earth,” Tsupii says. “But we are so small in this world of politics, and unfortunately, our lives are worth nothing.”

Meanwhile, Andrii, a 35-year-old soldier who didn’t give his last name in accordance with military protocol, says Trump’s election hasn’t changed how he views the war.

“If we have to adapt, we will do it,” he says. “Our people have already shown so much resilience and will rely on our strength and focus.”

Ukrainian lawmakers and business leaders have taken notice of divided politics in the U.S. and have reached out to Senate and congressional Republicans for bipartisan support.

Oleksandr Kalenkov, who leads an association of Ukrainian companies involved in the metal industry, said Ukraine respects the choice of the American people.

“And we have to deal with the outcome of this choice,” Kalenkov said.

