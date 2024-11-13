Former Gov. John Bel Edwards endorses Sharon Weston Broome in EBR mayoral runoff

Former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has endorsed Sharon Weston Broome as she seeks her third term as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Edwards praised Broome's leadership during their overlapping tenures, which lasted from 2016 to 2024, and highlighted her handling of the city’s “most challenging crises,” including multiple natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Time and time again I’ve seen her on the frontlines. I’ve seen how effective she is,” said Edwards. “I’ve seen how much she loves the people of East Baton Rouge Parish.”

He also commended her MoveBR initiative, an ongoing $46 million project aimed at improving transportation infrastructure.

“It's a large reason why Baton Rouge has the strongest, most resilient economy in the state of Louisiana today,” said Edwards.

“Gov. Edwards understands the importance of experienced committed leadership and I’m humbled to have your endorsement, thank you so much,” said Broome.

Edwards joined New-Orleans based Law Firm Fishman-Haygood LLP, shortly after leaving office. The endorsement follows a tight Nov. 5 general election where three candidates nearly split the vote. Republican and rookie politician Sid Edwards shocked many after receiving the most votes, despite polling in single digits and limited fundraising.

Gov. Edwards also applauded Broome for improving public safety in the city, despite opponents like Sid Edwards claiming otherwise.

“The Baton Rouge police department is larger, stronger, more capable today than it was before she became mayor,” he said.

East Baton Rouge Parish is currently on pace for its deadliest year on record with 76 homicides. A major challenge for the next administration will be scrounging funds for the police department.

Despite Broome securing a 7% pay increase for officers in 2022, East Baton Rouge police officers' starting annual salary remains low at $36,000. The city anticipates a substantial loss in sales tax revenue due to St. George's incorporation , which has led to proposed budget cuts across most departments in 2025. While the BRPD would face a smaller percentage reduction under the mayor’s budget proposal, it would still see the largest dollar amount cut from its budget.

“This doesn’t happen, addressing public safety, with someone who has no experience,” said Broome. “Someone who does not know the budget, someone who does not know what it takes to have a stronger police department.”

The runoff election between Edwards and Broome is Dec. 7. Early voting begins Nov. 22.