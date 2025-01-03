'He was the greatest guy': Baton Rouge mosque mourns Kareem Badawi, victim in New Orleans attack

Kareem Badawi had just finished his first semester at the University of Alabama and was home visiting family and friends in Baton Rouge when he asked his dad if he could join his friends in New Orleans to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The 18-year-old engineering student was among the 14 victims killed in a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street early Wednesday.

On Friday, people of all faiths gathered at the Islamic Center of Baton Rouge to pay their respects. When asked about his cousin Kareem, 19-year-old Malek Badawi’s eyes lit up, showing the special bond they shared from childhood.

“He was the greatest guy. He was my best friend. I just couldn’t remember a time without him,” Malek said. “All my best memories from throughout my life are with him.”

The two not only grew up together but also attended Episcopal School from elementary to middle school. They even played on the same basketball, baseball and soccer teams.

When they parted ways and went to different high schools, “Every single person I would meet would say ‘Oh you’re Kareem’s cousin, I love Kareem, that’s so cool,’” Malek said.

Malek said he wants Kareem to be remembered as the most-liked guy in the room, everyone’s favorite person. And judging by the turnout at his funeral, he certainly was.

Malek was also in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve and said it all changed when Kareem’s brother asked for help to find him.

“We went through the streets asking EMS and cops if they knew anything about him. And called every single hospital we could find,” Malek said. “Nobody had his name and it just kind of started to look worse throughout the day.”

He said waiting at the hospital for hours on end with Kareem’s parents was extremely tough.

“The second we heard the news, nobody could say anything,” he said. “It was just so sad. It was horrible.”

Because the suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar is also Muslim, the terrorist attack has heightened Islamophobia. The FBI says Jabbar posted a video before the attack stating he intended to kill his own family but opted to murder strangers instead. Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, said it was because Jabbar wanted the headlines to focus on the “war between the believers and non-believers.”

Malek says Jabbar’s horrific actions are not a reflection of the Islamic faith.

“It’s not who we are, we’re the opposite. We’re the most caring. It’s just very sad to see people misunderstanding the faith and who we are,” said Malek.