LSU’s top attorney is leaving his position

LSU general counsel Winston DeCuir will step down from his position, according to a copy of his resignation letter the Illuminator obtained Thursday.

DeCuir, the first Black attorney to serve in the role, wrote in his letter to LSU Board of Supervisors chairman Scott Ballard that his resignation will be effective March 1. He first took the job in 2020.

DeCuir will transition into a one-year visiting professorship at LSU Paul M. Hebert Law School, according to a faculty member present for the meeting in which his appointment was approved.

His resignation comes amid turbulent times for the university.

LSU law professor Ken Levy sued the university this week on First Amendment grounds after he was removed from the classroom pending an investigation into alleged political comments.

Levy’s removal follows Gov. Jeff Landry’s call for the university to reprimand law professor Nick Bryner for political comments he made about President Trump the day after the Nov. 5 election.

DeCuir has not yet responded to a request for comment as to whether politics played a role in his resignation. Landry spokeswoman Kate Kelly has not yet responded to a request for comment as to whether the governor was involved.

Ballard has not yet responded to a call requesting comment on the situation.

This is a developing story.