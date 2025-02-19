Mardi Gras 2025: See a schedule for parades in and near Baton Rouge

Get ready to catch some beads and let the good times roll.

Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and local krewes are getting ready to roll in several parades taking place over the next two weeks in the Baton Rouge area.

If you want to join in on the fun, here’s a parade schedule with a few routes to help you plan ahead.

Friday, Feb. 21

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe of Artemis at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale at 2 p.m. ( see route )

Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m. ( see route )

Gonzales

Krewe of Ascension Mambo at 2 p.m.

Walker

Kroux of Barkus at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Mid City

Mid City Gras at 1 p.m ( see route )

Friday, Feb. 28

Baton Rouge

Krewe of Southdowns at 7 p.m. ( see route )

Saturday, March 1

Downtown Baton Rouge

Spanish Town Parade at noon ( see route )

New Roads

Krewe de Chemin Neuf at 6 p.m. ( see route )

Sunday, March 2

Livonia

Livonia Carnival Association at 1 p.m.

Port Allen

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks at 1 p.m.

Monday, March 3

St. George

Krewe of Shenandoah at 6:30 p.m. ( see route )

Tuesday, March 4

New Roads

Community Center Carnival at 11 a.m. ( see route )