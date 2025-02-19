Mardi Gras 2025: See a schedule for parades in and near Baton Rouge
Get ready to catch some beads and let the good times roll.
Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and local krewes are getting ready to roll in several parades taking place over the next two weeks in the Baton Rouge area.
If you want to join in on the fun, here’s a parade schedule with a few routes to help you plan ahead.
Friday, Feb. 21
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe of Artemis at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Downtown Baton Rouge
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale at 2 p.m. (see route)
Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Gonzales
Krewe of Ascension Mambo at 2 p.m.
Walker
Kroux of Barkus at 11 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Mid City
Mid City Gras at 1 p.m (see route)
Friday, Feb. 28
Baton Rouge
Krewe of Southdowns at 7 p.m. (see route)
Saturday, March 1
Downtown Baton Rouge
Spanish Town Parade at noon (see route)
New Roads
Krewe de Chemin Neuf at 6 p.m. (see route)
Sunday, March 2
Livonia
Livonia Carnival Association at 1 p.m.
Port Allen
Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks at 1 p.m.
Monday, March 3
St. George
Krewe of Shenandoah at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Tuesday, March 4
New Roads
Community Center Carnival at 11 a.m. (see route)
New Roads Lions Carnival at 2 p.m. (see route)