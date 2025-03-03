Southern University student's death hits home for family of LSU hazing victim

The initial autopsy results have been released for 20-year-old Southern University student Caleb Wilson who died following an off-campus fraternity ritual early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death remain undetermined and require further testing.

Wilson, of Kenner, collapsed and was unresponsive before being pronounced dead at a Baton Rouge hospital at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday after participating in an Omega Phi Psi fraternity ritual at North Sherwood Community Park.

News of Wilson’s death struck a chord with Steve Gruver.

In 2017, his son Max Gruver took part in a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual where pledges were forced to drink if they answered questions incorrectly.

Max died from "acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration," and his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit.

In 2018, four fraternity members were charged in Gruver’s death. The following year, Matthew Naquin was convicted of negligent homicide.

“My heart sinks, for that family. We unfortunately understand the pain and the suffering of losing a son too early in life,” said Steve Gruver.

After his son’s death, Gruver said Louisiana improved its hazing laws significantly.

“Honestly Louisiana has some of the best anti-hazing laws in the country,” he said.

Through the Max Gruver Foundation , Gruver and his wife Rae Ann have been lobbying for anti-hazing laws across the country..

“If this indeed turns out to be a hazing event, even as a bystander, you can be prosecuted,” said Steve Gruver.

“ I'm just disheartened that we may have lost another life to this senseless tragedy and that people are still allowing this to happen even just eight years after the Max Gruver tragedy at LSU,” said Secretary of State Nancy Landry.

In 2018, when Landry served in the Louisiana House of Representatives, she authored HB78 , one of four bills signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to strengthen hazing laws.

Before 2018, hazing suspects faced fines between $10 and $100 and up to 30 days imprisonment. Landry’s bill strengthened those penalties so that if hazing results in a death or serious injury, the punishment is up to five years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.

If Wilson’s death is a result of hazing, it would be the first time someone would be prosecuted with the increased penalties.

“But I do take heart in knowing that at least this time there are laws in place that will make sure that the perpetrators come to justice,” said Landry.

Other laws include HB 446 that requires a bystander who witnesses bodily harm to an individual to render aid. HB 793 requires institutions and organizations to report hazing and to take disciplinary action against the perpetrators.

SB 91 allows for exemplary damages to be awarded if the death was caused by reckless disregard from hazing in addition to general damages, even if the defendant was prosecuted for his acts.

Attorney Jon Fazzola obtained a $6.1 million wrongful death verdict on behalf of the Gruver family. The verdict is one of the largest ever in Louisiana for the wrongful death of a child.

“Given the location and regardless of the circumstances, just the loss of any, any young man at that age. It's just horrifically tragic,” said Fazzola.

Steve Gruver approved of how investigators and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore handled Max’s case, and said he’s confident the Wilson case will be handled properly.

In the meantime, Southern University has issued an indefinite pause of membership for on-campus activities with social organizations like fraternities and sororities.

