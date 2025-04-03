Gov. Landry orders hiring freeze after amendment failure

After voters rejected an amendment on taxes, Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Wednesday, imposing a hiring freeze on Louisiana’s executive branch in hopes to save the state $20 million.

The freeze will impact all state government departments and agencies, but won’t affect local government entities.

“To ensure the long-term fiscal health of Louisiana and protect essential services for our most vulnerable citizens, we must take decisive action now to address revenue shortfalls,” Landry said in a press release. “By implementing a temporary hiring freeze, we will reign in spending, saving an annualized $20 million. This is a necessary step to give the Legislature more options, to prevent deeper cuts to healthcare and education, and to safeguard the future of our state.”

Landry’s order comes after voters overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 2 in the March 29 election. The measure would have restructured the state budget and tax policies, redirecting education trust funds to provide permanent teacher pay raises, freeing up $200 million each year to give teachers a $2,000 stipend. However, critics said the amendment wouldn't raise pay for teachers.

Without the funds, lawmakers will need to find money in Landry’s proposed budget to cover the expense. They will likely attempt to make this happen during the upcoming regular fiscal session scheduled to begin on April 14.