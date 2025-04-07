Where to go for Easter brunch in Baton Rouge

Want an Easter brunch feast, but don’t feel like hosting? There are plenty of options if you want to go out to eat in Baton Rouge.

A number of restaurants are hosting buffets or are offering special brunch menus with Easter favorites.

The restaurants below will be open on Sunday, April 20. Reservations can book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about restaurants that are taking reservations.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

Location: 10423 Jefferson Highway

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant will offer its regular menu along with Easter specials like Redfish Sardou, Steak and Eggs and cocktails. View the Easter menu here.

Crowne Plaza Easter Buffet

Location: 4728 Constitution Avenue

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy an Easter buffet with gumbo and salads, an omelet and waffle station, carving station and small bites. The buffet costs $75 for adults and $45 for kids. You can view the menu on the hotel’s event page.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Location: 7321 Corporate Boulevard

Time: Opens at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday

Dress in your Easter best and enjoy a three-course brunch with dishes like Sliced Tenderloin & French Onion Frittata and Filet Mignon with Lobster for $52 per guest. A kids menu will also be available.

The Gregory at The Watermark

Location: 150 3rd Street

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Gregory is hosting an Easter buffet with a carving station, assorted desserts and more. It's $68 for adults, and $28 for children. Reservations are suggested.

The Queen’s Easter Jazz Brunch

Location: 1717 River Park Boulevard

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For $45 per person, enjoy some jazz and entrees like Steak & Eggs, Stuffed French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, White Chocolate-Raspberry Waffles and more.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Location: 5252 Corporate Boulevard

Time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is serving Easter specials and signature dishes like a slow-roasted prime rib, premium seafood and a house-made bread pudding drizzled with caramel sauce. Make reservations here.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Location: 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant is offering an Easter brunch menu with dishes like eggs benedict and jambalaya chicken roulade. It will also have omelet, crepe and waffle bars and a carving station. It's $54 for adults and $25 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids under 5 eat for free.