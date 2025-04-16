Landry, insurance commissioner back bill that cracks down on distracted driving

Despite being at odds over insurance reform, Gov. Jeff Landry and Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple both support legislation HB 519 that would tighten regulations on cell phone use to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and accidents caused by distracted drivers.

Louisiana has already enacted laws that ban texting while driving, handheld cell phone use in school zones and cell phone use for drivers under 16. But broader hands-free legislation has yet to pass. HB519 would put stricter penalties on drivers using cell phones and other devices behind the wheel.

Landry said curbing distracted driving will help save lives and lower insurance premiums.

“ Last year, Forbes published 20 things that affect auto insurance rates in this country. This was on that list by joining Texas and other states,” said Landry.

Temple said to lower costs, you have to decrease losses for insurance carriers.

“ Just having worked in this industry and understanding the industry, I know that the quickest, most efficient and long-term solution to getting lower premiums is to lower loss cost. And that's the legislation I'm focused on,” said Temple.

While Landry and Temple both showed their support for the bill at a press conference Tuesday morning, they remain at odds on their approach to insurance reform.

Temple is in favor of more business-friendly measures to increase competition and bring more carriers to the state. Landry is calling for more transparency from insurance providers and believes both carriers and attorneys who file accident claims are responsible for excessive auto rates. Several of the insurance reform bills Landry supports are modeled after laws in Texas.

1 of 2 — IMG_6794.jpg Susan Salter holds a photo of her daughter, Nicole who was killed by a distracted driver. Brooke Thorington / WRKF 2 of 2 — IMG_6793.jpg Gov. Jeff Landry is pictured with Stephen and Susan Salter, the parents of Nicole Salter Cline. Brooke Thorington / WRKF

The governor says he’ll sign HB 519 if it reaches his desk. He believes less accidents and fatalities caused by distracted driving will lower rates.

Susanne Salter, of Livonia, lost her daughter Nicole Cline 10 years ago at the hands of a distracted driver. On Dec. 26, 2014 Cline was rear ended on Highway 190 in Livonia by a 19-year-old driver going 61 miles per hour.

Salter says the 19-year-old driver was never charged. She agrees drivers should be banned from using handheld devices.

“That person picked up that phone and drove just like somebody that has been drinking, Oh, it's, nothing's gonna happen to me. I can text. Nothing's gonna happen to me. And then you kill someone. You kill a mother,” said Salter.

Salter said her three grandchildren lost their mother and it’s ripped her family apart. She said while you might only injure or kill one person, the lives of their loved ones are also forever changed.

“ So every Christmas, there's many, many years that we no longer put up a Christmas tree, and every time that Christmas comes around, you don't have the same spirit of the of the holidays,” said Salter.