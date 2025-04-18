Early voting for May 3 election begins Saturday
Early voting for Louisiana’s May 3 Municipal General Election will begin Saturday, April 19. Voters in East Baton Rouge will also choose a new state representative in a Special Primary Election.
Early voting will last through Saturday, April 26. You can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week, except Sundays.
The deadline to register to vote has already passed. Voters have until April 29 to request an absentee ballot, and until May 2 to return it. You can learn more about absentee voting on the Secretary of State’s website.
Sample ballots are available on the Geaux Vote app and online voter portal.
To vote in Louisiana, you must be:
- Registered by the deadline
- At least 18 years old
- A U.S. citizen
- A legal resident
- Not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony
- Not judicially declared mentally incompetent
Be sure to bring a current and valid photo ID with your signature with you to your polling place.
Options include:
- Louisiana driver’s license
- Louisiana special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver’s license
- Military ID
- Some other generally recognized picture ID
You can find an early voting location near you on the Secretary of State’s website.
For more information about voting, call 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov. If you need to report accessibility issues at polling places, contact the elections ADA compliance officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.