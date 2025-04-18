© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Early voting for May 3 election begins Saturday

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
A "vote here" sign sits outside a polling location in Baton Rouge on Oct. 14, 2023.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF/WWNO
A "vote here" sign sits outside a polling location in Baton Rouge on Oct. 14, 2023.

Early voting for Louisiana’s May 3 Municipal General Election will begin Saturday, April 19. Voters in East Baton Rouge will also choose a new state representative in a Special Primary Election.

Early voting will last through Saturday, April 26. You can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week, except Sundays.

The deadline to register to vote has already passed. Voters have until April 29 to request an absentee ballot, and until May 2 to return it. You can learn more about absentee voting on the Secretary of State’s website.

Sample ballots are available on the Geaux Vote app and online voter portal.

To vote in Louisiana, you must be:

  • Registered by the deadline
  • At least 18 years old
  • A U.S. citizen
  • A legal resident
  • Not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony
  • Not judicially declared mentally incompetent

Be sure to bring a current and valid photo ID with your signature with you to your polling place.

Options include:

  • Louisiana driver’s license
  • Louisiana special ID 
  • LA Wallet digital driver’s license
  • Military ID
  • Some other generally recognized picture ID 

You can find an early voting location near you on the Secretary of State’s website.

For more information about voting, call 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov. If you need to report accessibility issues at polling places, contact the elections ADA compliance officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsElectionsEarly Votingvotevoting
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info