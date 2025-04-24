© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Capitol Access Minute: Committee advances bill to ban fluoride in water

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:35 PM CDT
Dr. Ralph Abraham testifies in support of a bill that would the ban fluoridation of public water systems.
The State of Louisiana
Dr. Ralph Abraham testifies in support of a bill that would the ban fluoridation of public water systems.

The Louisiana Senate Health and Welfare Committee advanced legislation that would ban the fluoridation of public water systems. State Surgeon General Ralph Abraham supports Senate Bill 2, despite opposition from the Louisiana Dental Association.

The committee voted 6-3, along party lines Wednesday evening to advance the bill to the Senate.

They also advanced several bills aimed at making insurance companies more transparent. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple supports legislation requiring insurers to give customers a 60-day notice instead of 30–before canceling or renewing their policy. Temple also supports dedicated funding for the fortified roof program. He says properties with fortified roofs are more insurable.

Louisiana’s Senate Health and Welfare committee debated Senate Bill 2, which would ban fluoride from public water systems, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Bill banning fluoride in Louisiana’s public water systems clears Senate committee
Drew Hawkins
SB 2 proponents presented unfounded links between the levels of fluoride in drinking water and autism, low IQ and thyroid problems at the hearing. The bill is strongly opposed by health experts and dentists.

On Wednesday, the Senate also passed a bill to increase the fine for drivers who travel too slowly in the left lane. It would be $150 for the first offense, instead of $100.

The bill now “moves over” to a House committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsFluoridewaterWater qualityWater managementdrinking waterralph abrahamDr. Ralph Abraham

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info