What's still being considered as lawmakers enter final week of session

Lawmakers will reconvene Sunday for the final week of the 2025 regular legislative session.

The House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Both the House and the Senate will reconvene at 3 p.m.

Six Senate bills are still being considered. Among them is SB 100 , sponsored by Sen. Blake Miquez (R-New Iberia), which would require state agencies to collect data on the legal status of people using state services and report it to the legislature.

Among the bills up for final concurrence in the Senate is SB 19 , which would allow pharmacies to distribute the anti-parasitic medication Ivermectin for human use.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on HB 274 , which would put the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness under the supervision of the Louisiana National Guard.

Lawmakers must also vote on HB1, the 2025-2026 fiscal year budget, before the session adjourns next Thursday evening.

