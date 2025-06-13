Louisiana lawmakers pass $51B state budget, shelve pharmacy bill

The regular session ended Thursday, and lawmakers approved a $51 billion budget for the coming fiscal year, which starts in July.

The budget includes $1.2 billion for one-time expenses for roads and bridges, college campus improvements and economic development incentives.

The Senate cut funding approved by the House for the state’s new school voucher program by more than half, opting to spend some of that money on an in-school tutoring program instead.

Approximately half of the state’s budget comes from federal funds.

Toward the end of the session, the Senate shelved a bill backed by Gov. Jeff Landry that would have prevented companies from owning both pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and drug stores. HB 358 was initially created to allow pharmacy technicians to work remotely in certain circumstances, but was amended during the legislative session to address PBMs. National drug store chain and PBM, CVS began a strong lobbying effort against the bill, and sent texts to customers with a link to a draft letter they could send to lawmakers, asking them to oppose the bill.

Instead of voting on the bill, the Senate opted to pass SR 209 , which directs the Louisiana Department of Health to study the impacts of prohibiting PBM ownership of pharmacies.

Gov. Jeff Landry, who traveled to France before the session adjourned, posted on social media that he would call a special session over the summer if the Senate failed to pass the bill.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.