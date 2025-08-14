Countercultures converge at the Baton Rouge Zinefest

A Zine can be a lot of things. But usually it's a folded piece of paper showing off someone’s art that’s shared around a community by leaving it at libraries or selling it at a gathering. They have a long history of being associated with countercultural movements. Walking around Baton Rouge’s Zinefest, there are all sorts of booths. From talking about trans joy to how the CIA used art as a Psyop, Louisiana Zinesters had plenty of stories to tell.