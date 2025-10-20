Protestors across Louisiana gather for 'No Kings' Day: 'We have to stand up and say something'

About 1,000 people gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his administration during Saturday’s “No Kings” Day rally in Baton Rouge.

It was one of 11 “No Kings” Day protests across the state of Louisiana over the weekend, part of a nationwide movement of thousands of different protests that drew millions of people.

The “No Kings” name refers to the actions of Trump that, in the protestors' view, are anti-democratic. Issues covered at the rally were wide-ranging, including signs in favor of the Democratic plan to extend affordable health care, against the mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people under the administration and jabs at top republicans.

National and local organizers alike said the events were solely peaceful in nature. They also said there were marshals trained in de-escalation and non-confrontation at all events.

This drew direct contrast to remarks made by Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who called the protests “un-American,” “pro-Hamas,” and Antifa.

Johnson was a frequent target of mocking signs and chants at the protest in Baton Rouge. Organizers also wore red, white and blue to indicate their patriotism because of his and other top Republicans’ comments.

Though not everyone followed that color scheme. Many people wore inflatable costumes, notably a group of people who showed up dressed as crawfish.

“We also have a sense of humor about this. I mean, how many crawfish show up and say: “I dissent.” “I resist.” You know, I think that's pretty good for a crawfish,” said Jerel Giarrusso, an organizer for the event.

Attendees in Baton Rouge generally spoke of a desire to stand up to the actions of Republicans.

1 of 3 — f2611a61-6532-4092-8a0b-43a84b0d5a96~1.jpg Dianna Payne holds an umbrella covered with multiple slogans in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (WRKF/Alex Cox) 2 of 3 — fdf00f69-1e87-4519-b3b8-71da1bc92d1f~1.jpg Silas Rogers holds a sign at the “No Kings” Day protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (WRKF/Alex Cox) 3 of 3 — 887c0077-e5bf-445c-a4f9-b5e6b349d27f~1.jpg People in inflatable costumes take part in the “No Kings” Day protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (WRKF/Alex Cox)

“ I'm here because I believe that what's happening right now is deteriorating our democracy,” Dianna Payne, an attendee at the protest, said. “And I believe that if we want to change things, we have to stand up and say something.”

There were also featured speakers, who were heads of various local organizations that encouraged attendees to organize beyond the day.

These protests were backdropped by a federal government shutdown that is fast approaching a historical length.