Louisiana Legislature moves 2026 election dates back to wrap up special session

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:21 AM CDT
Louisiana’s special legislative session adjourned Wednesday, with the Republican-controlled legislature successful in moving 2026 election dates back. Gov. Jeff Landry called the session to accommodate an anticipated ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on whether Louisiana’s current congressional map, with two majority-Black districts, is unconstitutional.

Elections scheduled for April 18 and May 30 will move to May 16 and June 27, respectively.

Both bills passed along party lines. The tally for SB 1 was 73-29, and for SB 2, the vote was 73-28.

State Democrats were not pleased with the outcome.

Rep. Candice Newell, D-New Orleans, said it’s the first of two steps to dilute the Black vote in Louisiana.

“ I was infuriated when this special session initially was called, and some of my Dem Caucus members were informed the session won't be long. We already have the maps and we already have the votes,” said Newell.Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, agreed with Newell and also said the bill is racist.

“It’s about control, it’s about power, and I’m certainly going to stand up against it,” she said. “Vote your conscience, but remember history will dictate what you did today.”

Rep Beau Beaullieu (R- New Iberia) presented SB 1 and SB 2 in the House, calling the situation “not typical.”

“ It's not unreasonable to think the Supreme Court might issue an opinion before the typical June,” said Beaullieu. “We do not know when they will respond nor the decision they will render, but we do know we have a little bit more time left on the calendar.”

The bills now head to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk for his signature. Landry is expected to call for another special session to redraw the congressional map pending the SCOTUS ruling.

Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

