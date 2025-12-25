© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

What tariffs have meant for holiday candle sales

By Henry Larson
Published December 25, 2025 at 4:41 PM CST

More than a third of candle sales every year take place during the end of year holiday season. And this year, tariffs hikes have affected how much consumers pay for their candles.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Henry Larson

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info