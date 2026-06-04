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Mahmoud Khalil takes deportation case to the Supreme Court

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 4, 2026 at 3:38 AM CDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University grad student and pro-Palestinian activist, as he takes his deportation case to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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