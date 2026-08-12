39 candidates qualify to run for Louisiana’s 6 congressional districts

Campaign season for Louisiana’s six congressional races is finally underway after a second round of qualifying.

LSU Political Science Professor Robert Hogan said the races to watch are the open seats of the 5th and 6th congressional districts.

“Those opportunities don't present themselves all that often when there's an open seat like that,” said Hogan. “So, you're going to bring out a lot of candidates who have aspirations for winning a higher office like that.”

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry canceled the May closed-party congressional primaries after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which allowed states to draw congressional maps based on political party rather than race. The cancellation allowed the legislature to draw a new map that eliminated a Democratic district and instead made it more likely a Republican would be elected.

Among the four incumbents in the 1st through the 4th congressional districts, Hogan said he anticipates they will all be easily re-elected.

It’s the open seats, he said, of the rural 5th district, which favors a Republican, and the newly drawn 6th district, drawn to favor a GOP candidate, that are hard to predict — especially because it’s an open primary.

“But I think Democrats even can find some hope in the possibility of the reshuffling of the districts given that there are a lot of Republicans running, and Republicans and Democrats are going to be running against one another,” said Hogan.

With state senators and representatives among the candidates, Hogan said their name recognition, built-in voter base and ability to raise money all work in their favor.

In the 5th Congressional District, viable candidates include Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell (R), Rep. Michael Echols (R-Monroe), Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock) and Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr. (R-Monroe). State Rep Pat Moore (D-Monroe) is also running.

In the 6th Congressional District, notable names include Sen. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) and Sen. Blake Miguez (R-New Iberia). Democratic candidates include Pat Forbes, an engineer who worked for the state for 20 years. Forbes received former Democratic Gov John Bel Edwards' endorsement on Friday. Lindsay “Rubia” Garcia is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Landry to cancel the May congressional closed primary elections, and former Baton Rouge Metro-councilwoman Chauna Banks.

But Hogan also said given most of the viable candidates in the Republican-favored districts are in the same political party, it could split alliances.

Two candidates, Edmonds and Miguez, immediately exchanged barbs at qualifying. Edmonds accused Miguez of not knowing and understanding the needs of the 6th district because he’s a resident of New Iberia.

When WRKF/WWNO asked Miguez if his homestead is considered Baton Rouge because he has a residence there, or New Iberia, he declined to answer.

Miguez ended weeks of speculation over which district he would run for — and if he would run at all — when he qualified for the 6th district on Friday. In February, he qualified for the 5th district before the May primary was cancelled. President Donald Trump endorsed Miguez in that race, but it’s unclear if he still has his support in the 6th district.

Edmonds said he was seeking Trump’s endorsement and that Miguez no longer has it.

“By declining to endorse Sen. Miguez, President Trump has sent a clear message; his support must be earned,” said Edmonds

Within hours of qualifying, voters in the 6th district received a text message from the End Predator Abuse PAC that contained a redacted 2007 police report filed against Miguez for alleged sexual assault.

Hogan said in a race with so many candidates, the negative campaigning could play a role in the outcome.

“I certainly think it's going to be something that's going to get their attention,” he said. “A lot of these kinds of personal characteristics do matter when you have a large number of candidates that are running in a particular district.”

The primary is November 3, 2026, and the run-off is scheduled for December 12, 2026, if needed.

Below is a list of candidates running for Congress.

(I) - Incumbent

(R) Republican

(D) Democrat

(L) Libertarian

(NP) No Party

1st Congressional District

Randall Arrington (R)



Ponchatoula

Arrington is a retired tactical U.S. Navy aviator and holds a Ph.D. in political science from UCLA

E. Liddy Glass (NP)

Metairie

Believes in limited government, individual liberty and fiscal responsibility

nomoreparty.com/Elizabeth-Liddy-Glass-for-U-S-Rep-D-1/

Lauren Jewett (D)



Metairie

Jewett has been a special education teacher for 16 years.

Represents the First Congressional District Caucus on the Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Committee and is a member of the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee.

laurenjewett.com

(I) Congressman Steve Scalise (R)



Jefferson

Scalise has represented the 1st Congressional District since 2008 and held the House majority leader’s post since 2023.

stevescalise.com

2nd Congressional District

Lisa Ballay

New Orleans

Director of Surgical Physician Practices - LCMC Health Neuroscience

Walter “Rocky” Beach (No Party)

Gonzales

Paramedic

voteforrocky.com

(I) Congressman Troy Carter (D)

New Orleans

Carter has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021

State Senator and Minority Leader 2016 - 2021

New Orleans City Council member representing Algiers 1994 - 2002

State Representative 1992 - 1994

congressmantroycarter.com

Renada “Honey” Collins (NP)

New Orleans

Peter Williams (R)

Lettsworth

Agriculturist and tree farmer

3rd Congressional District

“Kate” Cotten (R)

Lake Charles

John Day (D)

Lake Charles

johndayforcongress.com

Priscilla Gonzalez (D)

(I) Congressman Clay Higgins (R)

Lafayette

Higgins has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2017. He has a background in law enforcement.

captainhiggins.com

Tia LeBrun (NP)

Caleb "With a C" Walker (D)

Lafayette

Campaign focuses on veteran support, community safety, economic growth, and workforce development

4th Congressional District

Conrad Cable (D)

“Matt” Gromlich (D)

Gordon Heslop (R)

Natchitoches

Was also a 2026 congressional candidate in Missouri

heslopforcongress.com

(I) Congressman Mike Johnson (R)

Bossier City

Johnson has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2017 and was elected to serve as U.S. Speaker of the House in 2023.

mikejohnsonforlouisiana.com

Mike Nichols (R)

Pitkin

Retired specialist in land management and water resources with more than 35 years of experience as a biologist.

mikenicholsforcongress.com

5th Congressional District - Open

Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)

Monroe

State Senator since 2020

Chair of House Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development Committee

stewartcathey.com

Misti Cordell (R)

West Monroe

Chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents

cordellforcongress.com

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)

Hammond

Retired school bus driver

Michael Echols (R)

Monroe

State Representative since 2020

House Majority Leader since 2025

michaelechols.com

Gabe Firment (R)

Pollock

State Representative since 2020

Chair of House Insurance Committee

firmentforcongress.com

Austin Magee (R)

Franklinton

Small business owner of Pittman Industrial, a welding and mechanical company

austinmageeforcongress.com

Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)

Monroe

State Representative since 2019

Ouachita Parish Police Jury 2007 - 2019

Dan McKay (D)

Bunkie

Vietnam War Veteran and Attorney

mckayforcongress.com

Antonio Wilson (D)

6th Congressional District - Open

Monique Appeaning (R)

St. George

Former aide to Sid Edwards, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.

appeaningforcongress.com

Chauna Banks (D)

Baton Rouge

Metro-Councilwoman 2013 - 2024

20 years of experience in education

Rufus Craig (L)

Baton Rouge

Attorney

Larry Davis III (R)

Denham Springs

Declined to comment on his profession

larrydavisforcongress.com



Rick Edmonds (R)

Baton Rouge

State Senator since 2024

State Representative from 2016 - 2024

Chair of Senate Education Committee

rickedmonds.com

Pat Forbes (D)

Baton Rouge

Engineer who worked in state government for 20 years

Endorsed by former Governor John Bel Edwards

Lindsey “Rubia” Garcia (D)

Walker

Former social studies teacher, Southern University Law School graduate and worked for the United States Department of Defense in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program

rubiagarcia.com

Michael Mebruer (R)

St. Francisville

Traveling medical professional

mebruerforcongress.com

Blake Miguez (R)

New Iberia

State Senator since 2024

State Representative 2015 - 2024

House Majority Leader 2020 - 2024

blakemiguez.com

Stephen Wagley (R)