39 candidates qualify to run for Louisiana’s 6 congressional districts
Campaign season for Louisiana’s six congressional races is finally underway after a second round of qualifying.
LSU Political Science Professor Robert Hogan said the races to watch are the open seats of the 5th and 6th congressional districts.
“Those opportunities don't present themselves all that often when there's an open seat like that,” said Hogan. “So, you're going to bring out a lot of candidates who have aspirations for winning a higher office like that.”
Republican Gov. Jeff Landry canceled the May closed-party congressional primaries after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which allowed states to draw congressional maps based on political party rather than race. The cancellation allowed the legislature to draw a new map that eliminated a Democratic district and instead made it more likely a Republican would be elected.
Among the four incumbents in the 1st through the 4th congressional districts, Hogan said he anticipates they will all be easily re-elected.
It’s the open seats, he said, of the rural 5th district, which favors a Republican, and the newly drawn 6th district, drawn to favor a GOP candidate, that are hard to predict — especially because it’s an open primary.
“But I think Democrats even can find some hope in the possibility of the reshuffling of the districts given that there are a lot of Republicans running, and Republicans and Democrats are going to be running against one another,” said Hogan.
With state senators and representatives among the candidates, Hogan said their name recognition, built-in voter base and ability to raise money all work in their favor.
In the 5th Congressional District, viable candidates include Board of Regents Chair Misti Cordell (R), Rep. Michael Echols (R-Monroe), Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock) and Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr. (R-Monroe). State Rep Pat Moore (D-Monroe) is also running.
In the 6th Congressional District, notable names include Sen. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) and Sen. Blake Miguez (R-New Iberia). Democratic candidates include Pat Forbes, an engineer who worked for the state for 20 years. Forbes received former Democratic Gov John Bel Edwards' endorsement on Friday. Lindsay “Rubia” Garcia is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Landry to cancel the May congressional closed primary elections, and former Baton Rouge Metro-councilwoman Chauna Banks.
But Hogan also said given most of the viable candidates in the Republican-favored districts are in the same political party, it could split alliances.
Two candidates, Edmonds and Miguez, immediately exchanged barbs at qualifying. Edmonds accused Miguez of not knowing and understanding the needs of the 6th district because he’s a resident of New Iberia.
When WRKF/WWNO asked Miguez if his homestead is considered Baton Rouge because he has a residence there, or New Iberia, he declined to answer.
Miguez ended weeks of speculation over which district he would run for — and if he would run at all — when he qualified for the 6th district on Friday. In February, he qualified for the 5th district before the May primary was cancelled. President Donald Trump endorsed Miguez in that race, but it’s unclear if he still has his support in the 6th district.
Edmonds said he was seeking Trump’s endorsement and that Miguez no longer has it.
“By declining to endorse Sen. Miguez, President Trump has sent a clear message; his support must be earned,” said Edmonds
Within hours of qualifying, voters in the 6th district received a text message from the End Predator Abuse PAC that contained a redacted 2007 police report filed against Miguez for alleged sexual assault.
Hogan said in a race with so many candidates, the negative campaigning could play a role in the outcome.
“I certainly think it's going to be something that's going to get their attention,” he said. “A lot of these kinds of personal characteristics do matter when you have a large number of candidates that are running in a particular district.”
The primary is November 3, 2026, and the run-off is scheduled for December 12, 2026, if needed.
Below is a list of candidates running for Congress.
(I) - Incumbent
(R) Republican
(D) Democrat
(L) Libertarian
(NP) No Party
1st Congressional District
Randall Arrington (R)
- Ponchatoula
- Arrington is a retired tactical U.S. Navy aviator and holds a Ph.D. in political science from UCLA
E. Liddy Glass (NP)
- Metairie
- Believes in limited government, individual liberty and fiscal responsibility
- nomoreparty.com/Elizabeth-Liddy-Glass-for-U-S-Rep-D-1/
Lauren Jewett (D)
- Metairie
- Jewett has been a special education teacher for 16 years.
- Represents the First Congressional District Caucus on the Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Committee and is a member of the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee.
- laurenjewett.com
(I) Congressman Steve Scalise (R)
- Jefferson
- Scalise has represented the 1st Congressional District since 2008 and held the House majority leader’s post since 2023.
- stevescalise.com
2nd Congressional District
Lisa Ballay
- New Orleans
- Director of Surgical Physician Practices - LCMC Health Neuroscience
Walter “Rocky” Beach (No Party)
- Gonzales
- Paramedic
- voteforrocky.com
(I) Congressman Troy Carter (D)
- New Orleans
- Carter has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021
- State Senator and Minority Leader 2016 - 2021
- New Orleans City Council member representing Algiers 1994 - 2002
- State Representative 1992 - 1994
- congressmantroycarter.com
Renada “Honey” Collins (NP)
- New Orleans
Peter Williams (R)
- Lettsworth
- Agriculturist and tree farmer
3rd Congressional District
“Kate” Cotten (R)
- Lake Charles
John Day (D)
- Lake Charles
- johndayforcongress.com
Priscilla Gonzalez (D)
- Lafayette
- prisforcongress.com
(I) Congressman Clay Higgins (R)
- Lafayette
- Higgins has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2017. He has a background in law enforcement.
- captainhiggins.com
Tia LeBrun (NP)
- Sulphur
- lebrun4la.com
Caleb "With a C" Walker (D)
- Lafayette
- Campaign focuses on veteran support, community safety, economic growth, and workforce development
4th Congressional District
Conrad Cable (D)
- “Farmer from Farmerville”
- conrad4congress2026.com
“Matt” Gromlich (D)
- Greenwood
- mattgromlichforcongress.com
Gordon Heslop (R)
- Natchitoches
- Was also a 2026 congressional candidate in Missouri
- heslopforcongress.com
(I) Congressman Mike Johnson (R)
- Bossier City
- Johnson has represented the 4th Congressional District since 2017 and was elected to serve as U.S. Speaker of the House in 2023.
- mikejohnsonforlouisiana.com
Mike Nichols (R)
- Pitkin
- Retired specialist in land management and water resources with more than 35 years of experience as a biologist.
- mikenicholsforcongress.com
5th Congressional District - Open
Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)
- Monroe
- State Senator since 2020
- Chair of House Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development Committee
- stewartcathey.com
Misti Cordell (R)
- West Monroe
- Chair of the Louisiana Board of Regents
- cordellforcongress.com
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)
- Hammond
- Retired school bus driver
Michael Echols (R)
- Monroe
- State Representative since 2020
- House Majority Leader since 2025
- michaelechols.com
Gabe Firment (R)
- Pollock
- State Representative since 2020
- Chair of House Insurance Committee
- firmentforcongress.com
Austin Magee (R)
- Franklinton
- Small business owner of Pittman Industrial, a welding and mechanical company
- austinmageeforcongress.com
Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)
- Monroe
- State Representative since 2019
- Ouachita Parish Police Jury 2007 - 2019
Dan McKay (D)
- Bunkie
- Vietnam War Veteran and Attorney
- mckayforcongress.com
Antonio Wilson (D)
- Tallulah
- wilsonforlouisiana.com
6th Congressional District - Open
Monique Appeaning (R)
- St. George
- Former aide to Sid Edwards, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.
- appeaningforcongress.com
Chauna Banks (D)
- Baton Rouge
- Metro-Councilwoman 2013 - 2024
- 20 years of experience in education
Rufus Craig (L)
- Baton Rouge
- Attorney
Larry Davis III (R)
- Denham Springs
- Declined to comment on his profession
- larrydavisforcongress.com
Rick Edmonds (R)
- Baton Rouge
- State Senator since 2024
- State Representative from 2016 - 2024
- Chair of Senate Education Committee
- rickedmonds.com
Pat Forbes (D)
- Baton Rouge
- Engineer who worked in state government for 20 years
- Endorsed by former Governor John Bel Edwards
Lindsey “Rubia” Garcia (D)
- Walker
- Former social studies teacher, Southern University Law School graduate and worked for the United States Department of Defense in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program
- rubiagarcia.com
Michael Mebruer (R)
- St. Francisville
- Traveling medical professional
- mebruerforcongress.com
Blake Miguez (R)
- New Iberia
- State Senator since 2024
- State Representative 2015 - 2024
- House Majority Leader 2020 - 2024
- blakemiguez.com
Stephen Wagley (R)
- Baton Rouge
- Chief Operating Officer of Delta College
- wagleyforcongress.com