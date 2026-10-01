Wear some rhinestones, tease your hair up and have fun”: New Orleans honors Dolly Parton with “9 to 5 Day”

On a hot Friday afternoon in September, thousands of Dolly Parton fans gathered in Louis Armstrong Park in the French Quarter.

While the event honored Parton after her death in late August, it was anything but somber. Thousands of people flooded the park and surrounding streets, adorning blond wigs and bedazzled outfits.

The festivities were organized by the Krewe of Dolly Parton, which has been celebrating and dressing up like the icon since 2020. Member Patrice Moulton described learning about Parton’s death.

“I felt like the world was losing a piece of its heart in terms of kindness and in terms of generosity and all the good things that were put out into the world that were positive,” Moulton said. “So I think the world needs more Dolly.”

Alana Schreiber / WWNO The crowd prepares to march down St. Ann St.

If the world needs more Dolly, this is the place to get it. Just after 5 p.m., the sea of Dolly-lovers began to roll down St. Ann Street.

Towards the back of the parade, a group of women on roller skates — part of the Krewe of Loup sur Roues — waited for their chance to join, hoping for enough room to show off their moves.

Among them was Rebecca Gallo, who said that she will remember Parton for her generosity.

“I think we have a problem these days with musicians where they're wealth hoarding,” Gallo said. “You've got Taylor Swift on path to have $2 billion, and Dolly Parton made sure she gave away half of her money to always stay below $500 million.”

A fellow skater, Jamie Schmull, explained why Parton meant so much to the New Orleans community.

“Dolly Parton already exhibited such a love of life and a love of people," Schmull said. “I think that's very New Orleans at its core. Wear some rhinestones, tease your hair up and have fun.”

While the icon may be a Tennessee legend, her roots in Louisiana are deeper than you might think. She recorded her first single, “Puppy Love,” in Lake Charles when she was 13, rode in Endymion in 1988 and starred in "Steel Magnolias," which was filmed in Natchitoches.

The Imagination Library

As the parade continued through the Quarter under a canopy of “Dolly Day” banners, a group of women in green bodysuits and floral headpieces took to the front.

One of them, a teacher named Jill Malloy, said she’s witnessed Parton’s impact in her own classroom.

“I work in St. Charles Parish. It's [a] very low socioeconomic area, and kids like that don't have access to literacy the way other children do,” Malloy said.

Malloy often relies on the Imagination Library, a nonprofit Parton founded in 1995 that provides free books to children across the world. Parton was inspired to start the initiative because her own father was illiterate. She frequently said that it was the proudest and most important work of her career.

Soon after her death, the local boutique Fleurty Girl raised $65,000 for the organization.

“Early literacy is so important,” Malloy said. “The idea is that they're gonna come in knowing more; like they'll have had experience with parents reading to them. And reading for 10 minutes a day is the most important thing you can do for your child.”

“Nine to Five Day” Declaration

Just before sunset, the parade rolled to a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, where literacy advocates and business owners gave tributes — while, of course, wearing their best Parton wigs.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno took to the stage in a bright pink blazer, announcing that September 25th, 2026, will officially be recognized as “Dolly Day.”

Alana Schreiber / WWNO The crowd gathers outside The Jazz Museum as Mayor Helena Moreno makes an announcement

Parton may be gone, but her legacy is alive and well. Dericus, a fan sporting a pink Parton t-shirt and a matching cowboy hat, said her impact will be felt long after her time.

“I see her legacy living on just through goodness,” he said. “You look back on Dolly and a lot of what she stood for, and a lot of what she said, and it just puts you in a better, positive spirit, and I love that.”