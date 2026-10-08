© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Who will become the next Nobel laureate?

NPR | By Andrew Limbong
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:45 AM CDT

The Swedish Academy announces the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Thursday, and the literary world is speculating about which writers could become the latest Nobel laureate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Andrew Limbong

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info