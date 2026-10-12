Sauna research gathers steam
Leading researchers in heat exposure are coming together to reach a consensus on what we know — and don't — about the health benefits of sauna and its potential for treating and preventing disease.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Leading researchers in heat exposure are coming together to reach a consensus on what we know — and don't — about the health benefits of sauna and its potential for treating and preventing disease.
Copyright 2026 NPR