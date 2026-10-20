Nov. 3 Election Guide: Meet the 2nd Congressional District candidates

WWNO/WRKF reached out to all candidates, asking them to answer questions on hot-button issues like coastal restoration, data centers, regulation of AI and more. Only two of them responded. You can read their answers below.

The following candidates responded to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Lisa Ballay (L)

New Orleans

Director of Surgical Physician Practices - LCMC Health Neuroscience

Lisa Ballay for Congress — Louisiana’s 2nd District

ballayforcongress.com Lisa Ballay (L) 2nd Congressional District Candidate

Abortion/Reproductive health

I believe reproductive healthcare decisions are deeply personal and ultimately belong to a woman, in consultation with her physician—not politicians in Washington. I am personally not pro-abortion and believe there should be reasonable limits, particularly later in pregnancy.

These policies should primarily be decided at the state level, while ensuring women have access to contraception, quality maternal healthcare, and support before, during, and after pregnancy.

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

I support Louisiana’s energy industry and responsible innovation, including carbon capture, but private-property rights must come first. Eminent domain should be used only for a clearly demonstrated public necessity—not simply for private economic benefit. Louisiana should take the lead in regulating CCS, with the federal government limited to legitimate national safety and interstate responsibilities.

Coastal restoration work in LA

Protecting Louisiana’s coast is critical to our communities, economy, energy infrastructure, and way of life. Louisiana should have a strong voice in how restoration dollars are spent, with federal resources focused on projects that provide measurable protection and results.

Data Centers

I support economic development and innovation, but data centers should not shift the cost of their enormous energy and infrastructure demands onto Louisiana families and small businesses. Companies choosing to locate here should bear the costs associated with the infrastructure necessary to support their operations.

Federal Regulation of AI

The federal government should not overregulate AI in a way that stifles innovation. Its role should be targeted to legitimate national concerns such as privacy, fraud, transparency, security, and protecting Americans from demonstrable harm, while allowing innovation and competition to continue.

FEMA reform

FEMA needs less bureaucracy, faster decisions, and greater flexibility for states and local communities. Louisiana families should not have to spend months or years navigating federal red tape after a disaster.

Immigration enforcement

We need secure borders and an immigration system that is orderly, humane, and enforceable. Enforcement should prioritize human trafficking, cartels, violent criminals, and genuine security threats while Congress addresses the failures and inefficiencies in our legal immigration system.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

I support responsible offshore drilling. Louisiana’s energy industry supports jobs, families, and the national economy. We can produce American energy while maintaining appropriate safety and environmental standards, and Louisiana should receive a fair share of the revenues generated from production off our coast.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

Yes. Members of Congress should not be permitted to actively trade individual stocks while in office. Public service should never provide an opportunity to profit from information or decisions unavailable to the general public.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

Only in narrow circumstances involving legitimate confidential, personnel, security, or legally protected information. NDAs should never be used to conceal misconduct, misuse of taxpayer dollars, or information the public has a legitimate right to know.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

I have not held elected legislative office. I currently serve as an appointed member of the Louisiana State Museum Board, so I have not sponsored legislation. My public service has focused on healthcare, community leadership, and preserving Louisiana’s history and culture.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Healthcare That Works — Making healthcare more affordable and transparent, reducing unnecessary bureaucracy, increasing competition, and protecting the patient-physician relationship. Easier to Live Here — Addressing the cost of insurance, housing, energy, groceries, and other necessities while demanding fiscal responsibility and accountability from Washington. Louisiana’s Fair Share — Ensuring Louisiana receives its fair share of federal resources and offshore-energy revenues to strengthen our infrastructure, protect our coast, and support our communities.

Walter "Rocky" Beach (No Party)

Gonzales

Paramedic

voteforrocky.com

Brooke Thorington Walter "Rocky" Beach (NP) Candidate for 2nd Congressional District

Abortion/Reproductive health

As a medical professional, my oath is “Do no harm.”

Carbon Capture Sequestration and Eminent Domain

My view on carbon capture is: capture as much carbon as you want. Just Don’t put it in the ground around our aquifers. Eminent domain should never be used by private companies that can not prove it is a public good.

Coastal restoration work in LA

Coastal restoration is a must for coastal protection.

Data Centers

Water is life. If a data center uses too much water, a drought will create a problem.

Federal Regulation of AI

AI is a tool. The states should regulate AI.

FEMA reform

FEMA is a reactive form of government with so much red tape that it is ineffective.

Immigration enforcement

Deport.

Offshore drilling for oil and gas

Drilling is Embedded in Louisiana.

Should members of Congress be prohibited from owning/trading stock?

No. Enforcement of the current law is what is needed.

Should elected officials be allowed to sign NDAs?

An NDA for that meeting at that time is acceptable.

If you’ve held office before, what legislation are you most proud of and why?

This is my first time running for office. If elected, I’d bring two legislative tools. As a Paramedic since 1991, I have been active at City Council and the State Capitol on EMS legislation to remove anti-competition language that would make it a monopoly.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.



The following candidates did not respond to a questionnaire sent by WWNO/WRKF:

Congressman Troy Carter (D)

Incumbent candidate; Carter has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2021

New Orleans

State Senator and Minority Leader 2016 - 2021

New Orleans City Council member representing Algiers 1994 - 2002

State Representative 1992 - 1994

congressmantroycarter.com

Renada “Honey” Collins (No Party)

New Orleans

Peter Williams (R)