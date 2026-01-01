WWNO Benefit Concert 2025

About Public Radio Music Day

On October 29, 2025, the noncomMUSIC Alliance will host the sixth annual Public Radio Music Day. In the wake of massive funding cuts to public media, this year’s celebration is critically important to shoring up support for public radio music and celebrating the daily contributions it brings to communities.

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, lawmakers, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music industry both locally and nationally. This year, our theme — “Live. Local. Essential.”— highlights the vital role public radio music stations play in communities across America. Local stations connect their communities, bolster musicians and music economies — especially in supporting live performances — and play an essential role in preserving regional history and culture.

Local Station Happenings

Our station will be joining the “Live. Local. Essential.” celebration with an inaugural Benefit Concert at The Broadside from 5pm to 7:30pm, featuring Stanton Moore featuring Joe Ashlar, Danny Abel, and Brad Walker and Big Sam’s Funky Nation and opportunities to connect with WWNO Hosts, staff, and fellow lovers of public radio. The concert is family friendly and will be outdoors, rain or shine (except in cases of extreme weather). Advance tickets are $25 and available at https://wwnoconcert.brownpapertickets.com/

Locally, our listeners and supporters of WWNO know who we are and how we’re dedicated to the New Orleans music scene. On Public Radio Music Day, we want to highlight how public radio stations bring people together in our community to discover and enjoy local music, and offer opportunities to bridge divides around a shared love of music.

About Public Radio Music:

• A network of hundreds of local public radio music stations that serves communities across America, reaching tens of millions of listeners weekly.

• On air, online, on video, on stage, and on-the-go, local public radio stations provide a platform for innovative noncommercial music programming and music discovery.

• Public radio music provides access to music genres that in many cases may only be heard on public radio, from classical to jazz to bluegrass, rock, urban alternative, and other regional and eclectic sounds of Triple A.

• From knowledgeable local hosts and expert curation to educational programs and community initiatives, local public radio music stations play an essential and often singular role in boosting artists and music discovery and in educating and enriching communities.

About the noncomMUSIC Alliance

The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates public radio's role in connecting musicians, performers, and artists with the audiences who enjoy and support their music. We are an alliance dedicated to boosting the work of noncommercial public radio as an essential component of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community.

The Alliance is committed to:

• Raising awareness of noncommercial music and its public service mission

• Advocating to lawmakers on behalf of noncommercial music stations

• Uniting public radio stations, listeners, artists and other music industry leaders who value noncommercial music

• Serving as a resource for public radio music stations