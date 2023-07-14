© 2023 WWNO
Coastal Desk

Employee at Denka plant in St. John the Baptist dies

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Halle Parker
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT
Denka Performance Elastomers sits on the edge of Reserve, Louisiana near LaPlace. It's the country's sole manufacturer of neoprene.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
Denka Performance Elastomers sits on the edge of Reserve, Louisiana near LaPlace. It's the country's sole manufacturer of neoprene.

An employee for Denka Performance Elastomer died Thursday after they were found unresponsive at the company’s neoprene plant in St. John the Baptist Parish, according to a company spokesman.

The employee died at a local hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and coworkers of the employee and our entire DPE family,” wrote a company spokesman. “Right now, our collective priority is ensuring support and resources are available to the employee’s family and our entire DPE team during this very difficult time.”

The company did not provide the worker’s identity or the cause of death. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Located just outside LaPlace in the Reserve community, the Denka plant manufactures neoprene — a synthetic material used for pieces in the automotive and construction industry as well as everyday items like swimsuits or beer koozies. The plant makes neoprene out of chloroprene, a likely carcinogen.

As of 2021, Denka Performance Elastomers employed 235 workers. According to a database from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, two employees at the plant have sustained severe injuries since 2017.

This is a developing story.

St. John the Baptist Parish Denka Performance Elastomers osha chemical plants Louisiana News
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk.
