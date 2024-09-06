© 2024 WWNO
New Orleans, Baton Rouge under flood watch until Saturday morning

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:24 PM CDT
A tropical disturbance near the coast of Louisiana is bringing heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding to New Orleans and other parts of the state, the National Weather Service said.

With just a 10% chance of development, the system is unlikely to become a tropical storm, but it's forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of Mississippi and Louisiana through Saturday. A flood watch is in effect for much of the state, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge, until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Areas south of the I-10/I-12 corridor, including New Orleans, Gulfport and Biloxi, are most at risk of flooding, the Weather Service said.

Forecasters said New Orleans could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday morning, but higher amounts are possible.

Over half a foot of rain has already fallen in Houma, Slidell and parts of Baton Rouge. Another 1 to 2 inches could fall by Saturday.

Less rain is in the forecast Sunday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 80.

The city has been installing dozens of flood detection sensors throughout the area as part of a pilot project for the manufacturer and Verizon. The sensors monitor water levels and notify stormwater managers if they rise above a certain level. The devices are paired with a web-based app that has a map that shows flood conditions in real-time. The app is available to stormwater managers and first responders, and will eventually be available to the public.

Forecasters are tracking another disturbance in the southwestern Gulf, and a third disturbance in the Atlantic, both of which have low chances of developing over the next seven days.
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
