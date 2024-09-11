© 2024 WWNO
Hurricane Francine knocks out power 175,000 in Louisiana. Check these maps for updates

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:37 PM CDT

Hurricane Francine has left over 175,000 people without power in Louisiana, according to the United States Power Outage Map.

The storm made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane in Terrebonne Parish, about 30 miles southwest of Morgan City.

The National Hurricane Center said its bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds to portions of the state.

The communities with the most power outages are Houma, Bayou Cane and Thibodaux.

Entergy said it could take more than a week to fully restore power to some areas. The utility has nearly 6,000 workers in Louisiana, but they can't fix the grid until after the storm passes.

All of Louisiana’s power companies have outage maps that provide details about the outage, including how many people were affected and the estimated date and time of restoration.

To check the status of your power outage, click on the links below.
