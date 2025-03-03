High levels on Mississippi River trigger levee inspections in New Orleans

High water levels for the Mississippi River in New Orleans spurred increased levee inspections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, its New Orleans District announced Monday, Feb. 24.

The river rose above 11 feet at the Carrollton gauge, prompting a response from the Army Corps to work with local levee officials and begin precautionary patrols of levees along the Mississippi twice weekly until water levels drop.

The Mississippi River’s water levels frequently fluctuate based on a variety of factors, from seasonal variations in snowmelt running down from the Midwest and the river’s northern headwaters to human activities such as dredging and spillways. Winter and spring are normal times for the MIssissippi to experience higher water levels.

High river levels can threaten the structural integrity of levees built to protect areas from flood disasters. The Army Corps typically works to manage the lower Mississippi river with a combination of levees and spillways to direct water away from areas vulnerable to flooding.

Over the past three years, historic low river levels have caused problems related to saltwater intrusion from the Gulf, threatening drinking water supplies in coastal areas such as Plaquemines Parish. Drought and extreme heat can contribute to lower water levels along the Mississippi River and exacerbate saltwater intrusion problems.

Water levels are expected to rise up to 12.3 feet at the Carrollton gauge around March 4 and last for two to three days before falling, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast. The inspections are expected to last until the water dips back below 11 feet.

Certain types of work that could disturb federal levees are prohibited without a waiver during high water levels, including moving heavy loads over the levee, underground work within 1,500 feet and disturbing grass cover on the levee.