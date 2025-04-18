Nearly 60% of New Orleans residents want a stormwater fee, survey says

A slim majority of the city’s residents support a stormwater fee to maintain the drainage system, according to a survey from New-Orleans based nonprofit, the Water Collaborative. It shows 57% of residents surveyed support the fee, and 71% are more likely to support it if it’s overseen by a community advisory committee.

The poll surveyed 500 residents likely to vote in the upcoming mayoral election–100 from each district. Eighty-one percent of those surveyed have lived in New Orleans for more than 20 years, and 69% were residential property owners. The collaborative also asked entrepreneurs about the impact water-related issues had on their businesses and analyzed other cities’ stormwater fee programs.

”These are people who have invested into the city infrastructure and are at the base paying into drainage, but not seeing the results that they need or seeing anything changing for them,” said Joey Algier, the Water Collaboratives narrative strategy and education manager.

The Sewerage and Water Board says it needs more than $110 million to address immediate problems with drainage infrastructure. Drainage is mainly funded by millages, which tax-exempt properties don’t have to pay.

The Water Collaborative’s proposed fee would apply to all properties with certain exemptions for those who would be unfairly burdened by a fee. A tool released by the collaborative allows property owners to see how much it would cost them.

The Water Collaborative’s plan also includes starting a city Department of Stormwater Management. New Orleanians would have to vote on creating the fee and the department. The nonprofit is hoping to get both proposals on the ballot this fall.

“ People are ready and they are excited about a stormwater fee and there is nothing standing in our way if we bring it to a vote of the people today,” said Jessica Dandridge, the Water Collaborative’s executive director.