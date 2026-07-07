2026 WWNO Benefest!

The WWNO Benefit Concert is back for a second year... come dance, eat, drink, and support WWNO all at once!

The concert, now called BENEFEST, will again be on Public Radio Music Day, an event from the noncomMusic Alliance that commemorates the importance of public radio's role in how we all connect through music.

Presale tickets: $30; get tickets from our partner the Friends of WWNO here!

With thanks to our sponsors: Art & Ey&s, Bywater Bakery, and Atchafalaya