Spend an evening with the American Patchwork Quartet, where the ease of a front porch gathering meets the artistry of a world class stage. Led by multi GRAMMY® Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Clay Ross, founder of the acclaimed Gullah group Ranky Tanky, this extraordinary ensemble reimagines American roots music through a distinctly global lens. Folk traditions, jazz sophistication, country twang, West African rhythms, and East Asian influences come together in a sound that is warm, textured, and deeply expressive.

Joining Ross are an exceptional group of collaborators: GRAMMY-winning Hindustani classical vocalist Falguni Shah, internationally acclaimed bassist Moto Fukushima, and celebrated jazz drummer Rudy Royston. Together, the quartet creates music that feels both timeless and strikingly new — a reflection of America’s cultural patchwork and the shared stories that connect us all. Their GRAMMY-nominated debut album has earned national acclaim, resonating with audiences through its honesty, warmth, and spirit of unity.

More than a concert, APQ’s visit is a celebration of creativity and community. During their residency, the ensemble will collaborate with St. Charles Parish Public Schools visual arts students, sharing their artistic process across disciplines. The residency will culminate in a public exhibition of student artwork displayed in the theater lobby during the performance, alongside a student matinee and the ensemble’s Main Stage concert for the community.

Accessible, inspiring, and rich with storytelling, American Patchwork Quartet offers an unforgettable evening for music lovers of all ages.

School Matinee Date:

Thursday, Oct. 1 @ 10:00am

For information about joining us for the school matinee, please call the box office at 985.331.3670 or email lafoninfo@wearescpps.org.