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An Evening of Harmony: A Cappella Benefit Concert

An Evening of Harmony: A Cappella Benefit Concert

Prepare for an evening of ringing chords, heartfelt music, and high energy as Nocturne Quartet takes the stage, with a featured performance by NOLA Vox.

The 2025 Barbershop Harmony Society Southwestern District Novice Quartet Champions, Nocturne has quickly established itself as one of the region’s exciting emerging quartets. Known for their rich vocal blend, musicality, and contemporary approach to barbershop harmony, their repertoire moves from emotionally resonant ballads to high energy showstoppers, with plenty of personality along the way.

The evening will also feature Family Ties Quartet & NOLA Vox, New Orleans’ all voices a cappella community chorus, bringing the energy and sound of the larger ensemble to the stage.

This performance comes at an especially exciting moment for Nocturne. Just one week later, the quartet will return to the Southwestern District contest stage, competing for the District Quartet Championship.

Join us for a special hometown performance, a celebration of vocal harmony, and a preview of the music Nocturne will take to the competition stage in October.

St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church
Free / $10 Suggested Donation
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NOLA Vox
voxprez@nolavox.org
nolavox.org

Artist Group Info

voxprez@nolavox.org
St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church
1545 State Street
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana 70118
(504) 897-0101
https://www.scapc.org/