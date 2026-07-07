Brasas- A Latin Flavor Fest

Get ready for an unforgettable experience where bold Latin flavors, live entertainment, and community come together! Brasas Latin Flavor Fest brings the heat with mouthwatering flame-grilled dishes, vibrant music, and the rich traditions that make Latin culture so special.

Gather your family and friends for a day filled with delicious food, exciting performances, cultural experiences, and the incredible energy of Kenner’s community. Whether you’re a food lover, music fan, or simply looking for a fun day out, Brasas is the perfect place to create memories and celebrate the flavors that bring us together.