NEW ORLEANS NIGHTLIFE IS CALLING!

The glitz, the glamour, and the brass are taking over the main stage! Mark your calendars for August 15th because Buku Burlesque is coming to the legendary House of Blues New Orleans!

Experience a spectacular night blending world-class performance art with the deep musical roots of the Crescent City.

Featuring an incredible star-studded lineup: * Simone Del Mar * Trixie Minx * Elle Dorado * Les Copines * La Reina * Ravenessa

Date: Saturday, August 15th - Time: 9:00 PM SHOW/DOORS @ 8 PM

Location: House of Blues (225 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA)

Tickets are moving fast! Don't wait until the doors open. Secure your seats, tables, or GA spots today directly through the House of Blues: neworleans.houseofblues.com

#BukuBurlesque #HouseOfBluesNOLA #NewOrleansEvents #NOLANightlife #BurlesqueShow #FrenchQuarter #SupportLiveArt