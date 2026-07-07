Don't miss this opportunity to see host of Marketplace Kai Ryssdal live in New Orleans!

Peter Ricchiuti headshot

One of the most recognizable voices on business and the economy, Kai will be joined in conversation with WWNO's own Peter Ricchiuti, host of Out to Lunch, and Tulane University finance professor.

Plus, part of the proceeds from your ticket will directly support New Orleans Public Radio, including shows like Marketplace that you and your neighbors enjoy!

This event is made possible with support from Loyola University School of Business, 4D Urban Place Solutions, The Downtown Development District, TEDxNOLA, The Occasional Wife, and Jon and Allison Atkinson.