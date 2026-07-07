Laurie D – 2026 Southern Music Tour at The Den at The Howlin' Wolf (Sept. 3)

Sept 3rd 7- 8:30 pm The Den at The Howlin’ Wolf

907 St. Peters St. New Orleans, LA 70130

Join award-winning Colorado singer-songwriter Laurie D as she travels through the Southwest and Southeast on her 2026 Southern Music Tour! The Den at the Howlin' Wolf is a premier venue!

Experience an evening of original songs and favorite classics featuring folk, jazz and blues. Laurie has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years with heartfelt storytelling, exceptional musicianship, and engaging performances. She is one of the most notable female jazz guitarists/vocalists in Colorado.

Other Tour Stops

• Santa Fe, New Mexico

• Amarillo, Texas

• Kerrville, Texas

Galveston, Texas

• Jacksonville, Florida

• Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

• Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Whether you're a longtime fan or hearing Laurie for the first time, come enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music in an intimate venue near you.

Ticket link: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/laurie-d-friends-the-den-at-howlin-wolf-tickets/14219854?pl=howlin

Facebook Event https://www.facebook.com/share/1BrFERDcMA/

