Magic Juan Live in Concert: The Ultimate 90s Latin Party at The Fillmore New Orleans

Get ready to dance the night away at The Fillmore New Orleans on Friday, August 21, 2026, for the biggest latin night of the season! For the first time in our city, experience the legendary Magic Juan—the undisputed king of merengue house—performing live with all his massive hits and the classics from Proyecto Uno.

If you love authentic latin entertainment, high-energy merengue, and want to relive the golden era of 90s and 2000s club anthems, this is the latin concert you cannot miss. Gather your friends for an exclusive, vibrant evening celebrating latino new orleans culture in style.

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Location: The Fillmore New Orleans (6 Canal St, New Orleans, LA)

What to Expect: Live concert, 90s merengue house, dancing, and unforgettable eventos latinos energy across the Gulf Coast.

Tickets are moving fast for this exclusive flash sale. Secure your spot now on Ticketmaster and don't miss out on the ultimate latin event in Louisiana!