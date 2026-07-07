Mid South Women In Tourism (MSWIT)
Mid South Women In Tourism (MSWIT)
Mid South Women in Tourism will host its biennial "Passport to Fashion" fundraiser on August 15 from 11 am in the Treasure Chest Casino's grand ballroom.
Themed "50 & Fabuous", in celebration of MSWIT's 50th Anniversary, members will model fashions from the Dress for Success New Orleans boutique. Festivities include a buffet lunch, bottomless mimosa bar with souvenir glass, a parade of prizes and a Louisiana Travel Partners marketplace.
The event benefits Cancer Association of Louisiana, New Orleans Family Justice Center, Dress for Success New Orleans and LSU-New Orleans HRT Graduate Program grants.
Treasure Chest Casino Grand Ballroom
$65 event ticket includes a buffet lunch
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mid South Women In Tourism
504-723-8843
mswitevents@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bobbimannino@gmail.com
Treasure Chest Casino Grand Ballroom
4540 Williams BlvdKenner, Louisiana 70065
5044438069
laurenlivermore@boydgaming.com