Mid South Women In Tourism (MSWIT)

Mid South Women in Tourism will host its biennial "Passport to Fashion" fundraiser on August 15 from 11 am in the Treasure Chest Casino's grand ballroom.

Themed "50 & Fabuous", in celebration of MSWIT's 50th Anniversary, members will model fashions from the Dress for Success New Orleans boutique. Festivities include a buffet lunch, bottomless mimosa bar with souvenir glass, a parade of prizes and a Louisiana Travel Partners marketplace.

The event benefits Cancer Association of Louisiana, New Orleans Family Justice Center, Dress for Success New Orleans and LSU-New Orleans HRT Graduate Program grants.