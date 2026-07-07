Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center's Inaugural GALA

Please join us for food, music, and festivity to support behavioral health and substance abuse support for uninsured and underinsured veterans, at-risk youth, and pregnant women in our New Orleans and Northshore communities. Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center provide critical services to folks in need and need your support! Please join us for a fun evening featuring The Boogie Allstars! You can purchase tickets or a sponsorship at www.northlakebh.org/gala. Please reach out to Eliza Root at 985-626-9438 for questions.