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Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center's Inaugural GALA

Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center's Inaugural GALA

Please join us for food, music, and festivity to support behavioral health and substance abuse support for uninsured and underinsured veterans, at-risk youth, and pregnant women in our New Orleans and Northshore communities. Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center provide critical services to folks in need and need your support! Please join us for a fun evening featuring The Boogie Allstars! You can purchase tickets or a sponsorship at www.northlakebh.org/gala. Please reach out to Eliza Root at 985-626-9438 for questions.

Fleur de Lis Center
$100/ticket
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northlake Behavioral Health System and The Ness Center
(985) 626-6438
ElizaR@NorthlakeBH.org
www.northlakebh.org/gala
Fleur de Lis Center
1645 N. Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, Louisiana 70471
(985) 626-9118
https://www.fleurdeliseventcenter.com