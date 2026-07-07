Nouvelle Follies: Parisian Burlesque with a New Orleans Kiss

French Cabaret intertwined with the gritty stylings of New Orleans burlesque . Live singing, burlesque, opulent costumes, decadent props.

Follow us, past the front lounge, through the heavy wooden doors, into the dark and intimate Twilight Lounge.

Nouvelle Follies invites you to be swept away with the glamour of our sister city across la mer, with a touch of the opulence of Folies Bergère, to the coquettish light baths of modern day Crazy Horse. Our diamond dogs will seperate you from your inhibitions, and if you're not careful, your wallet.

We welcome you to sit back, sip champagne and be entertained by our creatures of the night. Whether you're joining us for a hot date, a celebration, or a solo adventure, the Nouvelle Follies is ready to transport you.

Experience the joy and titillation of our magic city LIVE at the Allways Lounge!

Featuring the best in New Orleans burlesque, and special touring guests, you'll thank your lucky stars that you made the decision to spend your night with us. We sell out often and early, so get those tickets tout de suite!

Contact us for special celebration packages to give your occasion that je ne sais quoi.

VIP tickets includes reserved premium seating.

The Smelling Section is the front row.

La Belle Epoque Experience includes two premium seats, a bottle of Vueve, and cheese chocolate and charcuterie for those interested in only the utmost grandeur.

21+

In this venue, we celebrate all gender expressions and body types. We are excited to welcome you to the Allways Lounge and look forward to entertaining YOU!